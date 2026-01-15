Amazon rolls out cloud service for European data sovereignty

15 January 2026 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Amazon.com Inc.’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced on Thursday the launch of the European Sovereign Cloud, an independent cloud infrastructure located entirely within the European Union (EU). The new cloud is designed to be physically and logically separate from other AWS regions, ensuring enhanced data sovereignty and compliance, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

AWS also revealed plans to expand the European Sovereign Cloud footprint from Germany across the EU, aiming to meet strict requirements for data isolation, in-country residency, and low latency. The expansion will begin with new sovereign AWS Local Zones in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Portugal.

The company announced it plans to invest over €7.8 billion in the AWS European Sovereign Cloud in Germany alone, creating and supporting an estimated 2,800 full-time equivalent jobs annually. Stefan Hoechbauer, Vice President of AWS Global Sales for Germany and Central Europe, has been appointed as managing director of the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

The launch of a sovereign cloud reflects a broader trend in Europe toward data localization and digital independence, as governments and companies increasingly prioritize the security and control of sensitive information. Analysts note that such initiatives could reshape the competitive landscape of cloud services in Europe, encouraging local innovation while reducing dependence on global cloud infrastructure.