German media highlight Azerbaijan’s first gas deliveries to Germany and Austria [PHOTOS]

17 January 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

A number of leading German publications, including Spiegel, Handelsblatt and Berliner Zeitung, have published extensive coverage of Azerbaijan’s first start of natural gas supplies to Germany and Austria, assessing the move as a significant development for Europe’s energy security.

Azernews reports that the German media frame the development as a concrete contribution to Europe’s broader strategy of reducing its dependence on Russian energy supplies, a policy that gained urgency after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

German publications recall that the foundation for these supplies was laid during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Baku in the summer of 2022, when an agreement was reached to increase gas flows to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. That agreement is described as a turning point in Europe’s efforts to diversify its energy sources.

It is noted that Azerbaijani gas supplies to Germany and Austria are carried out through the Southern Gas Corridor and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). Gas is transported via Greece and Albania to southern Italy and then forwarded through existing transmission networks to Austria and Germany. With the inclusion of these two new destinations, the number of countries importing Azerbaijani gas has reached sixteen.

In its coverage, Spiegel places particular emphasis on long-term energy cooperation and the stability of supply volumes, underlining the strategic role of Azerbaijani gas for the German market. The publication recalls the ten-year contract signed between SOCAR and SEFE, which envisages annual deliveries of one and a half billion cubic meters of gas. It also highlights that Azerbaijan’s total gas exports to Europe, which reached 12.8 billion cubic meters in 2025, reflect the country’s strengthened position in the European energy market. At the same time, Spiegel notes that any further increase in export volumes will depend on additional investments and the expansion of pipeline capacity.

Handelsblatt, Germany’s leading economic newspaper, approaches the issue from an energy policy perspective. The publication stresses that Azerbaijani gas has become an important element in Europe’s diversification strategy and aligns with the German government’s objective of reducing reliance on Russian gas. According to Handelsblatt, the growing role of Azerbaijani supplies contributes not only to Germany’s energy security but also to the resilience of the European energy system as a whole.

Meanwhile, Berliner Zeitung focuses on the integration of Azerbaijani gas into Europe’s existing infrastructure and the strategic importance of TAP. The newspaper underlines that this marks the first time Azerbaijan has gained official access to the German gas market and describes the Southern Gas Corridor as a strategic artery for Europe’s energy security. It also points out that the flexibility of routing gas through Europe’s interconnected transmission network enhances the reliability and stability of supply to multiple markets.

Overall, the German media coverage presents Azerbaijan’s entry into the German and Austrian gas markets as a milestone in Europe’s ongoing effort to reshape its energy map and strengthen long-term supply security through diversification.