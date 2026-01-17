Azerbaijan’s turmeric imports edge up by 3%

17 January 2026 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

In the first ten months of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 547 tons of turmeric worth $981 thousand, reflecting a 2.4 percent increase in value and a 5 percent decrease in quantity compared with the same period in 2024, based on calculations by Azernews reports via the State Statistics Committee.

