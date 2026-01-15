London, Ankara signal deeper trade and defence cooperation

15 January 2026 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom’s Minister for Trade, Chris Bryant, made statements on economic, trade, and defense cooperation between Turkiye and the UK during the 8th Term Meeting of the Turkiye-UK Economic and Trade Joint Committee (JETCO).

Bryant emphasized that both Turkiye and the UK are important NATO members, saying,

"This is a really significant part of our relationship in a period dominated by international uncertainty."

He noted that trade is another key focus of bilateral relations and welcomed the fact that bilateral trade doubled over the past few years, reaching £28 billion.

"This level of trade brings gains and employment opportunities to both countries," Bryant said, adding that Turkiye is among the priority countries for the UK in finalizing a free trade agreement (FTA) as soon as possible.

He explained the rapid progress:

"The process began only last summer, and we had expected each stage to take a long time. Yet in six months, we managed to hold three rounds of negotiations — almost unheard of in free trade agreement processes. I hope we can maintain this momentum for the rest of the year. I am always cautious about setting a deadline, but ultimately, the most important thing is not just agreeing on the content of the agreement but implementing it so that businesses in Turkiye and the UK can benefit. We have handled the easier parts; now we will negotiate the more difficult aspects in the coming months. The next negotiation round is scheduled for February, and I hope there will be additional rounds this year."

Bryant added that the FTA could double the current £28 billion trade volume by removing customs and other barriers not only in goods and services but also in e-commerce.

Reflecting on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Turkiye in October last year, Bryant said it was the first visit by a British prime minister in eight years. During that visit, an agreement was signed on the supply of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Turkiye.

"I believe this is just the beginning of our defense agreement and cooperation, whether through production or NATO. In both respects, we are very strong allies," Bryant said.

Addressing growing geopolitical uncertainty following former US President Donald Trump’s comments on Greenland, Bryant said:

"The situation in Greenland is a matter for the Greenlandic people and the people of Denmark. Only they should determine the country’s future. The UK and Turkiye are strong NATO members, and Denmark is as well. Within NATO, there are certain conditions that both the UK and Turkiye strongly support."

He also noted that the UK is seeking to establish a free trade agreement with Greenland, which would involve removing customs duties and other barriers.

"Sometimes geopolitical issues, whether oil, gas, or other matters, intersect with trade. Sometimes you have to keep them completely separate. In this regard, we are very fortunate to have such strong allies in Turkiye, both commercially and militarily. I believe this gives us the opportunity to trust each other and move forward very strongly," he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also confirmed that during Prime Minister Starmer’s October 27 visit to Ankara, intergovernmental agreements for the supply of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets were signed during official delegation meetings.