Coca-Cola trademark extended until 2035

16 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American company, The Coca-Cola Company, has extended the exclusive rights to its iconic bottle-shaped trademark for another 10 years. The trademark, originally registered in 1976, will now remain valid until December 11, 2035, Azernews reports.

The trademark is registered under a single class of the international classification of goods and services, covering soft drinks.

The initial application for the trademark was submitted in December 1975, and the registration was officially granted in July 1976. Since then, the company has consistently renewed the trademark, with the previous extension set to expire on December 11, 2025.

Coca-Cola bottle design is so globally recognizable that it has been declared a cultural icon. Its unique shape and silhouette have inspired art, fashion, and even architecture, proving that a simple design can achieve timeless brand recognition and influence far beyond its original product.