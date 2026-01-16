Everyday Inventions from Sweden

16 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By the end of last year, Time magazine compiled a list of the most promising innovations for 2025, Azernews reports.

Among them are vegan, often tangy, gluten-free candies from the Bubs brand, originally invented in the 1990s by the Swedish Lindstrom family. This example demonstrates that even seemingly simple ideas can eventually become global phenomena.

When we use everyday items - listening to music, opening a package, or driving a car - we rarely stop to think about who invented them and where they came from. Yet, many important and transformative inventions originated in Sweden. These include the refrigerator and the milking machine, the pacemaker and lidocaine, dynamite, the ship’s propeller, lightweight concrete, as well as groundbreaking digital technologies like Bluetooth, Skype, and GPS.

Sweden has a long tradition of innovation that continues today: it is home to over 8,000 active startups and invests heavily in sustainable and high-tech solutions. From practical tools to digital breakthroughs, Swedish inventions have profoundly shaped the way we live.

This report will explore some of the most fascinating Swedish inventions and reveal how they have quietly become part of our daily lives.