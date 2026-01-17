Azernews.Az

Precious metal prices rise in Azerbaijan as gold and silver gain, palladium falls

17 January 2026 16:16 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Prices of precious metals showed mixed dynamics in Azerbaijan over the past week, with gold, silver and platinum recording gains, while palladium declined, Azernews reports.

