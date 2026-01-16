Samsung phones to get free AI
by Alimat Aliyeva
Samsung will make basic artificial intelligence features free on its smartphones, Azernews reports.
According to Android Authority, the South Korean tech giant has updated the user agreement for its Galaxy AI neural network. The document states that the core AI features available on Samsung smartphones will be provided free of charge. This effectively rules out the introduction of subscriptions or paid access for the main Galaxy AI functions.
Samsung first introduced its artificial intelligence service alongside the Galaxy S24 lineup in 2024. Galaxy AI offers features such as real-time call translation, AI-powered photo editing, text generation, and enhanced note summarization.
Samsung’s decision comes at a time when many competitors are exploring paid AI services. By keeping essential AI features free, Samsung may gain a significant competitive advantage and encourage wider adoption of AI tools in everyday smartphone use. The company is also expected to expand Galaxy AI capabilities through future software updates at no additional cost to users.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!