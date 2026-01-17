SpaceX launches satellites for US government

17 January 2026 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

The satellites were launched on a Falcon 9 rocket, with the first stage booster previously used for a Starlink satellite mission.

"NRO systems are often the only tools able to access hostile territory or rugged terrain, and they can collect critical information without risking human lives or infringing on other nations’ territorial sovereignty," the agency said.

SpaceX successfully launched a number of reconnaissance satellites for the United States National Reconnaissance Office from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Azernews reports.

