Azernews.Az

Friday January 16 2026

Kazakhstan to increase oil shipments via Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline in 2026

16 January 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan to increase oil shipments via Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline in 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Kazakhstan is expected to ship 1.6 million tons of crude oil from the port of Aktau through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in 2026, according to Kazakhstan’s national oil company KazMunayGas (KMG), Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more