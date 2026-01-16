ASCO ferries transport record number of vehicles in December 2025

16 January 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan maintains the largest commercial fleet in the Caspian Sea, playing a key role in regional maritime trade. The fleet connects Azerbaijan with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and other Caspian markets, supporting East–West and North–South transport corridors. ASCO (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company), part of AZCON Holding, operates ferries, Ro-Ro vessels, tankers, and dry cargo ships. Its ferry services are essential for transporting vehicles, rail wagons, and goods between major ports like Baku, Aktau, and Turkmenbashi.

