Short historical documentary to be premiered at Nizami Cinema Center

16 January 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The premiere of the short historical documentary film "The Captain and the Caspian Sea" will take place on January 19 at the Nizami Cinema Center, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

The film is one of the winning projects of the "Film Project Support Competition for Films Produced by State Order and Support," held in 2023 by the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency under the Culture Ministry.

The film was produced by Rental Azerbaijan LLC. The screenplay and direction are by Turkan Huseyn, and the producer is Emil Najafov.

Created through a hybrid use of animation and archival materials, the film is dedicated to the nationwide tragedy that occurred on the night of January 20, 1990.

It tells the story of the heroism, professionalism, and civic courage demonstrated by captains of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet, as well as journalists and cameramen who risked their lives to document those historic events.

Based on historical facts, the film carries special significance in preserving collective memory and passing on the truth of that tragic night to future generations.

The animation segments of the film were produced by the "Harmony of Chaos" studio.

"Current Time" TV, Public Television (ITV), and the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union also provided support for the project.