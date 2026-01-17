Donald Trump invites Erdogan to Gaza 'Board of Peace'

17 January 2026 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump has asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to take part in a new Board of Peace that will oversee Gaza during a transitional phase, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Saturday, Azernews reports.

"On January 16, US President Donald Trump, in his capacity as the founding chairman of the Board of Peace, sent a letter inviting our President, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to become a founding member of the Board of Peace," said Burhanettin Duran, Türkiye's Head of Communications, in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Duran said the UN Security Council, in Resolution 2803, supported the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which was announced by Trump and led to a ceasefire. In this regard, he added, the Board of Peace and its bodies are being established to ensure security and reconstruction of Gaza.

According to Communication Director Burhanettin Duran, Trump sent the invitation in a letter on Friday, after announcing the body's formation.

Trump said he will chair the board, which will also include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, among others.

US envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Wednesday that the second phase of a ceasefire agreement had begun as part of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump said the next phase of his plan "officially" began.

"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition.

"These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!" he said.

Trump said a "comprehensive demilitarisation agreement" with Hamas will be secured with the support of Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar.

"Board of Peace"

The White House also announced the formation of an Executive Board to support governance and service delivery under the "Board of Peace."

Those named include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff; Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner; former British prime minister Tony Blair; United Arab Emirates Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy; veteran Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi; Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad; former UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov; Cypriot-Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay; and Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag.