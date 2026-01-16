Opera Studio to hold concert in honor of national composer

16 January 2026 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio is delighted to announce an enchanting evening titled "Unuda Bilməzsən" (You Cannot Forget), dedicated to the songs of the celebrated composer and People's Artist Elza Ibrahimova, taking place on February 12, Azernews reports.

The concert program will feature performances by prominent Azerbaijani artists, accompanied by the "Dan Ulduzu" Instrumental Ensemble named after Gulara Aliyeva.

Audiences are invited to experience the timeless melodies of this beloved composer's heartfelt songs.

Tickets for this unforgettable evening are available at city box offices and ASAN Service Centers.

Elza Ibrahimova (1938–2012) was one of Azerbaijan's most beloved composers, renowned for her soul-stirring songs and melodic ingenuity. Over the course of her career, she penned countless works that have become timeless classics, blending Azerbaijani folk traditions with contemporary musical sensibilities.

Her pop songs were performed by renowned singers: Shovkat Alakbarov, Flora Karimov, Ilham Guliyev, Akif Islamzade, Islam Rzayev, Elmira Rahimova and many others. They were highly praised by composers Tikhon Khrennikov, Georgy Sviridov, Otar Taktakishvili, Jovdet Hajiyev, Arif Malikov, Murad Kazhlaev, Gara Garayev.

At the same time, she composed music for verses of Russian poets. The composer wrote a series of classical works, a symphonic poem, an oratorio, vocal-instrumental and chamber compositions, music for various performances.

Among the well-known musical works are operas "Afat" (author of the libretto - Huseyn Javid) and "Burning Cradles" (author of the libretto - Ramiz Heydar), which reflects the pain of the Garabagh tragedy.

Elza Ibrahimova is an author of music for Azerbaijani oil workers anthem, dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the national oil industry.