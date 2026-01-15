Dodge drops Hornet crossover amid weak sales

15 January 2026 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Dodge has discontinued production of the Hornet compact crossover following a sharp decline in the model’s sales, Azernews reports.

“The crossover market is extremely crowded, and not all brands are prepared to continue competing in this segment. Dodge did not present the 2026 Hornet at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, which now appears to have been a clear signal. The model is no longer in production,” the automotive portal reported.

The decision comes as a surprise, as the Hornet was Dodge’s second-best-selling vehicle in 2025. However, sales of the model plunged by 54% last year, dropping to just 9,300 units. This steep decline ultimately led to the model being phased out.

Interestingly, the Hornet was Dodge’s first compact crossover and marked the brand’s attempt to attract younger and more urban customers. Its discontinuation may indicate a broader shift in Dodge’s strategy, with the company increasingly focusing on performance-oriented vehicles and electrification rather than competing in the oversaturated crossover market.