Iran deploys troops and military equipment to Mashhad amid nationwide unrest [VIDEO]

16 January 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian authorities have bolstered security in the northeastern city of Mashhad by deploying military equipment and additional troops as the country grapples with an intensifying wave of protests and unrest, Azernews reports.

Witnesses reported that armored vehicles and armed personnel were stationed at key entry and exit points of the city, with checkpoints and security controls tightened across several districts. The heightened presence of security forces appears aimed at containing simmering discontent before it escalates further.

The deployment comes against the backdrop of widespread demonstrations across Iran that have persisted for more than two weeks. Protesters have taken to the streets in multiple cities, including Mashhad, chanting slogans against the government and urging systemic change. In Mashhad, large crowds were reported on major boulevards, disabling surveillance cameras and confronting security units, according to local sources.

The protests began in late December and quickly spread nationwide, fueled by a deepening economic crisis, rising inflation and long‑standing grievances over political repression. Demonstrations have at times been met with force, with rights groups reporting thousands of fatalities and tens of thousands of arrests as security forces conduct crackdowns in major urban centers.

Iran has also faced criticism for adopting sweeping security measures such as shutting down internet and communications services to control information flow and inhibit coordination among demonstrators.

Analysts suggest the Mashhad deployment may be driven not only by fears of expanding protests but also by concern over possible clashes between demonstrators and paramilitary units, as well as isolated militant activity amid the unrest. Tehran’s authorities have in recent days reportedly relied on a variety of internal and external security forces to suppress dissent, heightening concerns about escalation.

Mashhad, Iran’s second‑largest city and an influential religious and economic hub, has been a focal point of protests in recent days, and officials appear determined to maintain tight control ahead of any further demonstrations. The situation continues to develop as Iranians nationwide persist in voicing their demands.