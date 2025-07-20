Hikmet Hajiyev highlights role of media in shaping national memory

20 July 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

The 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, themed “Digital Transitions: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” is being held in Shusha, the cultural cradle of Azerbaijan. The sacred city, long seen as a symbol of national memory and inspiration, has produced many prominent intellectuals, writers, and publishers who have enriched the country’s cultural and scientific legacy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, highlighted the significance of holding the Forum in a city once ravaged by conflict but now undergoing rapid reconstruction.

“This forum is particularly meaningful as it is taking place in a city that once bore the scars of war, where misinformation and disinformation were rampant. Shusha was the target of unprecedented fake news and provocative narratives. Just a few kilometers from here, the Khojaly genocide was committed in the early 1990s. At the time, very few media outlets were present to report on that tragedy,” Hajiyev stated.

Hajiyev emphasized that the Forum serves not only as a global platform for media dialogue but also as a rare opportunity for direct engagement with President Ilham Aliyev.

“Through this forum, participants can hear firsthand about the development of the region. Some guests have already visited Khankendi, and others will travel to Aghdam and Lachin,” he added.

This year also marks a milestone for Azerbaijani journalism: the 150th anniversary of the national press. Hajiyev paid tribute to Akinchi, the country’s first newspaper founded by Hasan bey Zardabi, which promoted enlightenment and public education despite facing severe censorship.

“It laid the groundwork for intellectual progress and the spread of modern thinking,” he noted.

He also drew attention to Molla Nasreddin, the influential satirical magazine that fought ignorance and social stagnation during its publication in Baku, describing it as a “psychological struggle” for truth and awareness.

Turning to contemporary challenges, Hajiyev warned of rising waves of disinformation targeting Azerbaijan, particularly during the 44-day Patriotic War. “Our domestic media stood resilient in the face of that information war,” he said, adding that artificial intelligence now presents new dilemmas.

“Truth has changed—and is under serious threat. Facts and figures no longer shape perceptions. People increasingly rely on beliefs over evidence,” he remarked.

Hajiyev called for global responsibility and ethical regulation of AI technologies. “Humanity is failing to control social media. This failure leads to chaos. We’re now fighting against machines that influence our thoughts. It is time to build new platforms that reflect human values.”