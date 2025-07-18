Baku Court hears gripping testimonies of victims in case against Armenian war criminals [PHOTOS]

18 July 2025 23:52 (UTC+04:00)

On July 18, an open court hearing continued in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. They stand accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes - including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses stemming from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The hearing, held at the Baku Military Court under the presidency of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each defendant was provided with an interpreter in their preferred language and defense counsel.

The session was attended by the accused, their legal representatives, several victims, their legal successors or representatives, and state prosecutors.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the members of the judicial panel, prosecutors, interpreters, and others to victims participating for the first time, explaining their rights and obligations under the law.

Victim Orkhan Najafov stated that he was injured due to an artillery fire while preventing a large-scale provocation committed by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups in the direction of Aghdam on September 19, 2023, during anti-terror operations. Responding to questions from public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, he noted that his fellow soldiers - Isa Isayev, Ismayil Khanaliyev, Mikayil Hamidli and Sakit Aslanov - who were serving along with him at the time were also injured in the incident.

Another Victim Barzani Atayev mentioned that on September 19, 2023, while evacuating the wounded as a paramedic at a medical station in the Aghdara district, he was wounded due to a mortar shell explosion fired by the enemy. “Although there was a crescent sign on the vehicle,” he added.

Ragif Aliyev said that he was injured on September 20, during anti-terror operations, when remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups fired his car with a mortar, leaving others injured and one person dead.

Responding to the question of the accused David Manukyan, he said, “The enemy’s goal was to annihilate Azerbaijanis, I do not know their other goals.”

Victim Karam Mammadov said he was captured in Armenia on March 7, 1990. He drove to the area between the Zangilan and Gafan districts, on a UAZ vehicle, to restore communication line there. He was accompanied by his employees Baghirov Shakir Avaz oglu and driver Emin, as well as the assistant of the commandant also called Emin.

While they were checking the cable lines along the area, entering the area of the Gafan communications hub, they were beaten and captured by Armenians there. After that, the arriving employees of the Gafan District Internal Affairs Department of Armenia and military personnel took them to the Gafan District Internal Affairs Department. Four persons in military uniform tortured them, inflicting various types of bodily injuries. As a result, K. Mammadov's ribs on his right side were broken, all parts of his body were bruised, and he suffered a head injury. Shakir Baghirov suffered a brain bleed.

The soviet soldiers arriving from Zangilan district have taken them over and from Armenians, thus releasing them from captivity. The UAZ vehicle belonging to the victims was appropriated by the persons, who captured them in Armenia.

While responding to questions from the state prosecutor, the victim stated that he had undergone treatment in a hospital for two months.

Jeyhun Aliyev testified that he was injured in the direction of Janyatag during the anti-terror operation launched by the Azerbaijani Army in 2023, due to a mortar shell explosion fired by the enemy.

In response to a question from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, Aliyev said that they were trying to counter the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and the provocations of illegal Armenian armed groups at that time. “Because they were committing various provocations, firing at our posts and the Azerbaijani civilians,” he added. He also confirmed his statement given to the preliminary investigation.

Accused Levon Mnatsakanyan inquired about the statements given by the victims to the investigation. Judge Zeynal Agayev stated that the statements given by the victims during the preliminary investigation are also on the tablets in the hands of the accused.

Emin Shahbazov testified that on September 19, 2023, he and Senior Lieutenant Eshgin Babazada were injured when an anti-tank missile fired by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups hit their armored personnel carrier (APC) near him in the Aghdara district. Shahbazov also mentioned that he saw the firing of medical vehicles carrying with wounded Azerbaijanis. He said that the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups were staffing positions prior to the anti-terror operations.

In response to questions from the public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he underlined that the enemy was staffing positions at the time.

Victim Hilal Hasanov testified that he was injured by a bullet fired from the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups in Aghdara district during the anti-terrorist operations in 2023. Responding to a question from Tuqay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, his fellow servicemen Ali Tagiyev and Javad Maharramov were killed, while other servicemen Ulvi Karimov, Elsab Karimov, and Nasimi Mahmudov were injured the enemy fire.

In their testimonies, Safiyar Mahammadli, Shukur Zeynalov and Elvin Mammadov said that they were injured in the Aghdara direction during the anti-terror operations, and Aligismat Nuriyev was wounded in the Khojaly the direction.

Responding to questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Department of Public Prosecution Defense of the Prosecutor General's Office, Farid Zeynalov stated that during the anti-terror operations in the Aghdam district, a medical vehicle was hit by a missile while on its way to bring wounded servicemen. He and the head of the brigade's medical station, Farhad Tagiyev, were injured in the incident.

Ravan Sharifzada testified that he was injured during the anti-terror operations - on the night of September 19-20 near the Vang village.

Victim Nasib Alakbarov stated that on September 13, 2022, Azerbaijani military servicemen, whose names he does not remember, were martyred as a result of shell explosion in the Dashkasan district, while preventing large-scale provocations by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian detachments. He and several soldiers received various types of bodily injuries.

Victim Imran Bayramov said he was wounded by a grenade, while he was trying to counter an attack in the Kalbajar-Aghdara direction.

Victim Famil Mammadov noted that he, along with other Azerbaijani military serviceman were injured in a shooting opened by the remnants of Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Vang village, adding that Ilham Shamsiyev was killed in the incident.

Other victims - Elshan Ibrahimli and Tural Mammadov, mentioned they were wounded, while countering the provocation of the remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Aghdam district.

The victims also responded to questions from the accused, their defense lawyers, and representatives.

The trial is scheduled to continue on July 21.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state—including the aforementioned criminal association—on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals—Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan—are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and other articles.