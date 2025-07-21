President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King Philippe of Belgium

21 July 2025 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

On June 21, President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!