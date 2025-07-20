Syria is not platform for separatist agendas, says President Ahmad al-Sharaa

20 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Syria will not serve as a platform for separatist projects, President Ahmad al-Sharaa stated in response to recent developments in the country’s southern Sweida provinc, Azernews reports, citing Syrian media.

The President emphasized that it is unjust to judge the entire Druze community based on the actions of a few individuals. He underlined that the majority of Sweida’s residents continue to support the state, noting that only a small group has engaged in protests.

Expressing appreciation for U.S. support for Syria’s territorial integrity, al-Sharaa reiterated: “Syria is not a platform for separatist agendas.”

He also thanked local tribes for their patriotic stance and called on those supporting the official position to immediately commit to a ceasefire to restore order and unity.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a statement recently reaffirming its support for Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.