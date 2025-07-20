First-ever Universiade medal for Azerbaijani group gymnasts [PHOTOS]

20 July 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s rhythmic gymnastics team has achieved a historic milestone at the 32nd Summer World University Games held in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr region.

Azernews reports that the senior group routines team—comprising Gullu Agalarzade, Leman Alimuradova, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, and Kamilla Aliyeva—clinched the gold medal in the all-around competition with a score of 50.500 points.

The team also secured first place in the ribbon routine, earning 22.850 points and topping the podium once again. In the three balls and two hoops routine, the Azerbaijani gymnasts delivered another strong performance, winning the silver medal with 23.950 points.

This remarkable achievement marks a first in Azerbaijani sports history, as it is the inaugural Universiade medal won by the nation’s group rhythmic gymnastics team.