Şəhla Talıbova recounts trauma of family during Armenian aggression and Khojaly massacre

21 July 2025 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On July 21, at the Baku Military Court, the injured party Şəhla Talıbova testified during the trial, stating that she was deported from her ancestral lands in Armenia in 1988. She said that her family settled in the Shusha district and later moved to Khojaly because her husband worked there.

According to Azernews, she recounted that when the pressure against Azerbaijanis began, a stone was thrown at a bus, causing a shard of glass to injure her 10-day-old baby's eye.

She described the difficulties faced during the Khojaly genocide on the night of February 25-26, 1992, explaining that they barely managed to escape into the forest, where they stayed for two days before reaching Aghdam. During the genocide, her father-in-law and mother-in-law were held hostage for seven days. Additionally, other relatives were taken hostage, and some remain missing.

“My children suffered severe trauma. After returning to Baku, my daughter would compare stars to rockets. Whenever she saw a star in the sky, she would say, ‘Mom, they are firing rockets, let's go...’,” she added.

It should be noted that the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia continues in connection with crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of war laws and customs, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and many other crimes.