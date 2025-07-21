Erdogan: Zangezur corridor should be symbol of consensus, not conflict

21 July 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has emphasized the strategic importance of the Zangezur corridor, calling it a vital project that can transform the South Caucasus into a hub of trade, prosperity, and cooperation, Azernews reports.

Speaking to journalists aboard his plane while returning from Northern Cyprus, Erdoğan underlined that the opening of the corridor would benefit not just Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Türkiye, but also broader regional economies.

“We view this road as a crucial issue due to its geoeconomic dimensions. As such, this corridor will connect the territories of our region beyond the region and revive trade,” he said.

The Turkish leader also called for a constructive approach to resolving any disputes over the project.

“Our main expectation is that this road will not become a source of conflict, but a symbol of consensus,” he stated.

Erdoğan praised the efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who he said is deeply committed to launching the corridor. “He is trying to put the corridor into operation as soon as possible. He wants it to be used for both Azerbaijan and the region. I believe that we will resolve this issue together,” he added.

He concluded by expressing optimism that regional actors could cooperate to bring the corridor to life: “I believe that we, as regional countries, can resolve this issue through consensus. This would give the region the opportunity to become a prosperous place where cooperation prevails.”