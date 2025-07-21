Shusha Global Media Forum emerges as symbol of public diplomacy and media confidence

21 July 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

What started in 2023 as a media forum in freed Shusha has since turned into a robust diplomatic tradition—one that combines national pride with strategic communication. This year, the Shusha Global Media Forum, in its third edition, made history by bringing together international journalists not just in Shusha but for the first time in Khankendi—a step that was as political as it was symbolic. The venue spoke volumes about the irreversible shifts in the region's political landscape, as well as Azerbaijan's increasing confidence in making its voice heard to the world—this time, not from Baku, but from the very depths of its freed territories.

Welcoming over 140 representatives from 52 nations, the Forum provided more than a venue for dialogue—it was a statement. President Ilham Aliyev's direct communication with foreign media representatives was not merely a formality. His words, uttered against the backdrop of Garabagh's renaissance, were not just the voice of the state but the will of the Azerbaijani people.

This openness and willingness to engage directly is what characterizes Azerbaijan's information diplomacy today. From permitting the world to observe the extent of the post-war devastation in Shusha and Khankendi, to making restoration efforts and civilian returns possible at a rapid pace, Azerbaijan has opened its doors wide. It has welcomed journalists to observe not only the outcomes of occupation, but also the strength of revival.

As President Aliyev underscored, Azerbaijani media has also matured into an internationally engaged force—strong enough not only to defend national narratives but to frame global discussion. These are vital evolutions, particularly in an age where misinformation is too often weaponized. The emergence of Armenia's well-funded lobbying industry and diasporic disinformation networks has made media war a new frontier in regional politics. But instead of retaliating behind closed doors, Azerbaijan is constructing an open information architecture—one based on fact, transparency, and regular outreach.

Significantly, the Forum was not confined to messaging. It delivered news of matters of long-standing geostrategic importance. The President spoke candidly on the peace talks with Armenia, underscoring that a true treaty is not merely a matter of diplomatic positioning, but of tangible legal reform—particularly with respect to Armenia's irredentist constitution, which still lays claim to Azerbaijani lands. In the absence of this amendment, Baku does not envision a durable peace. Further, President Aliyev's appeal for the official dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group—now redundant following the liberation of Garabagh—indicates that international institutions, too, must adapt in tandem with regional realities.

President's statements on the Zangezur corridor were imbued with additional weight. The corridor, which has been conceived as a linchpin of regional integration, is stalled due to Armenian inaction. As Azerbaijan has all but finished its part of the project, Armenia's reluctance to proceed risks its own future utility in trade and transit. The warning is also an opportunity—an offer of cooperation and mutual prosperity, if Yerevan is willing to take it.

"Zangezur corridor — this is a question for the Armenian leadership. On our territory, there will be no operator, no lease, no rent. We do everything ourselves. What Armenia wants to do — I don’t know. They can do many things."

Irredentist rhetoric has again emerged within Armenia, making its already tenuous political consensus even more complicated. However, these internal factors do not alter a basic reality: peace is feasible, yet it will be so only if political will trumps populist deflection. Azerbaijan, for its part, is no longer willing to wait. It has reasserted sovereignty, rebuilt its infrastructure, and invited the world to witness.

The Shusha Forum has become another confirmation: information stability, foreign policy activity and media literacy are the result of targeted work and a strategic approach. In the era of digital transformations and information threats, Azerbaijan demonstrates an example of how professionalism, state thinking and loyalty to national interests become the key to victory not only on the battlefield, but also in the global information arena.

By hosting the Forum in Khankendi, Baku has made an unmistakable statement: the information war is no longer waged in the dark, and the truth is no longer a victim of conflict. It is now a cornerstone of durable peace.