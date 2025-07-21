Baku SME House provides nearly 170,000 services to entrepreneurs in H1 2025

21 July 2025 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Between January and June 2025, the “Baku SME House” delivered 168,472 services to entrepreneurs, Azernews reports.

Of these, 145,501 were government-to-business (G2B) services, while 22,971 were business-to-business (B2B) services.

The majority of G2B services were provided by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (124,192), the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan (13,144), the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy (3,222), the State Customs Committee (2,428), and the Ministry of Emergency Situations (755). Altogether, these five institutions accounted for nearly 144,000 services during the reporting period.

Entrepreneurs mainly applied for transportation permits, special identification signs, tachograph cards, certificates of origin, tax and customs procedures, and various other authorizations.

Currently, there are three SME Houses operating in Baku, Khachmaz, and Yevlakh. These centers provide over 400 essential G2B and B2B services from nearly 50 government and private institutions, all aimed at supporting business operations. SME Houses operate under the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA/KOBIA).