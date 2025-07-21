Emergency Situations Ministry's quick response prevents disaster in 940 fire incidents

21 July 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry continues to carry out its responsibilities to protect the population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies.

Azernews reports that the Ministry carried out significant operational activities over the past week based on calls received via the Ministry's “112” hotline.

Emergency response teams responded to 940 fire incidents, 67 cases involving people in helpless situations, and 3 road traffic accidents. Thanks to prompt and decisive action, fires were swiftly extinguished, and human lives were safeguarded.

In total, emergency personnel rescued 71 individuals, including 16 children, over the course of the week. Among them were 16 people saved from drowning at sea. Additionally, 22 individuals, including 7 children, were evacuated to safety. Unfortunately, 11 individuals suffered smoke inhalation, and the bodies of 12 deceased persons were recovered and handed over to the relevant authorities.

These figures underscore the critical role played by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in ensuring public safety through rapid and effective intervention during crises.