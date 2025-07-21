Final day of 3rd Global Media Forum underway in Shusha
The third and final day of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, dedicated to the theme “Digital Transformation: Strengthening the Resilience of Information and Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” is currently underway in Shusha, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that the forum began on July 19 and concludes today.
On the final day, panel discussions will focus on key topics such as media literacy, information security, and the impact of social media on public trust.
