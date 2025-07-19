Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with residents of Khanyurdu village posted on his social media [VIDEO]

19 July 2025 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

"President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with residents in the village of Khanyurdu, Khojaly (18.07.2025)"

Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with residents of the village of Khanyurdu has been published on his social media pages, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!