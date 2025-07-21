Azernews.Az

Monday July 21 2025

Baku's green push extends to Italy's sunbelt

21 July 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Baku’s green push extends to Italy’s sunbelt
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
In an increasingly carbon-conscious world, Azerbaijan is making a bold and visionary leap into the future. With the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ, or ARDNF in Azerbaijani) acquiring a 49% stake in 402 megawatts of solar energy assets in Italy through a partnership with U.S.-based Enfinity Global Inc., Baku is sending a clear message: our energy expertise does not end at hydrocarbons, and our commitment to sustainable development is global in scale.

