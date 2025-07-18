Musical Theater concludes its season with Uzeyir Hajibayli's masterpiece [PHOTOS]

18 July 2025 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has concluded its 115th season with a spectacular performance of Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy "If Not That One, Then This One", Azernews reports.

This evening was not just the season finale, it was also dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great composer, the founder of modern professional musical art in Azerbaijan, and musicologist Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The performance had special significance, as the play itself is already 115 years old.

The musical comedy (operetta), written in 1910, reflects the social and domestic relationships in pre-revolutionary Azerbaijan. This was the composer's second work in this genre.

Along with his third operetta, "The Cloth Peddler" is also considered a national classic.

Since its debut, it has been successfully presented not only in Azerbaijan but also on international stages, as well as in the form of a film.

The audience erupted in applause and enthusiastic exclamations, and after the performance, the cast gathered backstage to reflect on and proudly recall all the bright and important moments of the season, as well as to wish each other new creative victories.

The director of the production was People's Artist Jannet Salimova, who has been carefully preserving and developing this legendary play since 1998.

The musical part was led by honored artists, conductors Nazim Hajibayov and Fakhraddin Atayev.

The set designer was honored artist Ismail Mammadov, and the choirmaster was Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov. The choreographers were the Honored artists Zakir Aghayev and Leyla Aghayeva.

People's Artist Perviz Mammadrzayev, Honored Artists Shovgi Huseynov, Azizaga Azizov, Nadir Hasiyev, Nahida Orujova, as well as actors Shaban Jafarov, Elhan Ismayilov, Elchin Imamov, Huseyn Alili, Turkell Tarikpeyma, Alimammad Novruzov, Tarana Aliyeva, Elmaddin Dadashov, and the choir and ballet troupes of the theater delighted the audience with their magnificent performances.