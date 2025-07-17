Azerbaijan, Vietnam chart new course for strategic cooperation [PHOTOS]

17 July 2025 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

The 3rd meeting of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Scientific and Technical Cooperation was held in Hanoi, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy confirmed the event and highlighted that the discussions touched on a wide array of sectors, Azernews reports.

Ahead of the main meeting, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien to discuss key issues on the cooperation agenda.

The commission, co-chaired by Shahbazov and Dien, emphasized that the foundation of bilateral relations — rooted in historic visits by President Ho Chi Minh to Baku in 1959 and National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Hanoi in 1983 — has entered a new strategic phase. This development was reinforced by the visit of the Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, to Azerbaijan in May, which culminated in a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

Minister Shahbazov stated that the declaration and accompanying agreements form a roadmap for expanding cooperation, noting that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the visit a major political milestone. He added, “The Intergovernmental Commission has been tasked with transforming the declaration into concrete projects, boosting trade and mutual investment. A cooperation document for 2025–2027 has been drafted, covering 58 measures across 17 priority areas.”

Vietnam’s Minister Nguyen Hong Dien underlined the strength of the political will between the two nations and highlighted Vietnam’s strategic energy cooperation with Azerbaijan. He said Vietnam, the third-largest economy in Southeast Asia, offers vast market opportunities with access to a regional market of 600 million people.

The meeting reviewed cooperation across various domains including energy, transport, small and medium-sized businesses, agriculture, defense, tourism, culture, and education. It was noted that trade turnover had risen by 5.4% in the first five months of 2025, reaching $58.4 million — a positive sign of growing economic ties.

In energy cooperation, SOCAR Trading’s role as a key supplier in Vietnam’s oil market and its participation in international Vietnamese oil sales were spotlighted. New agreements — including memorandums between the Ministry of Energy, SOCAR, and Vietnamese entities, as well as a renewable energy partnership with ROX Group — aim to deepen energy ties.

Transport and logistics were also highlighted as essential areas to boost industrial output and trade potential. Both sides pointed to cooperation along the Middle Corridor, North-South, and East-West routes. Silk Way Airlines has already opened a Vietnam office and plans to launch direct cargo flights, while Azerbaijan Airlines is eyeing a passenger route between Baku and Hanoi.

Defense industry and agriculture also emerged as promising fields. Additionally, cultural diplomacy has gained momentum, exemplified by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva’s visit to Vietnam and upcoming “Vietnam Days” events in Azerbaijan.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol and adoption of an Action Plan for 2025–2027, cementing the strategic partnership framework for years to come.