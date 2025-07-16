Azerbaijan rises in global broadband and mobile speed index

16 July 2025 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In June 2025, Azerbaijan climbed four places in the global ranking of fixed broadband internet speeds, reaching 83rd position among 152 countries with an average download speed of 81.36 Mbps, Azernews reports, citing the Speedtest Global Index.

This marks a twofold increase compared to the country’s average speed of 39.87 Mbps one year ago.

In the global ranking for fixed broadband, Singapore led with a blazing 393.15 Mbps, while Syria ranked last at just 3.19 Mbps.

Azerbaijan also made progress in mobile internet performance, rising two positions in June to place 55th among 103 countries, with an average mobile download speed of 72.52 Mbps.

The United Arab Emirates topped the mobile internet chart with 546.14 Mbps, while Bolivia came in last with 13.92 Mbps.

In terms of city-level performance, Baku maintained its previous position in fixed broadband speed, ranking 115th out of 196 cities, with an average speed of 78.78 Mbps. Lyon, France, led this category with 347.52 Mbps, while Aleppo, Syria, was at the bottom with just 2.55 Mbps.

However, Baku dropped three places in mobile internet speed, ranking 87th among 150 cities in June, with an average speed of 88.2 Mbps. The fastest city for mobile internet was Al Rayyan, Qatar (561.48 Mbps), while La Paz, Bolivia, lagged behind with only 10.76 Mbps.