Garabagh and East Zangazur attract wave of investment in post-war rebuilding drive [OPINION]
After decades of occupation, and following a hard-won restoration of territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is doing what few countries manage in a post-conflict context: rebuilding faster than expected and more holistically than imagined. Life is returning to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. These territories are no longer zones of destruction—they are becoming epicentres of economic renewal, social reintegration, and geopolitical significance. The numbers alone are staggering. To date, more than 23 billion Azerbaijani manats, equivalent to $13.5 billion USD, have been allocated for restoration, reconstruction, and development in the liberated territories. But these investments are not just about rebuilding infrastructure...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!