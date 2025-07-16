Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 16 2025

Garabagh and East Zangazur attract wave of investment in post-war rebuilding drive [OPINION]

16 July 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)
Garabagh and East Zangazur attract wave of investment in post-war rebuilding drive [OPINION]
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

After decades of occupation, and following a hard-won restoration of territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is doing what few countries manage in a post-conflict context: rebuilding faster than expected and more holistically than imagined. Life is returning to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. These territories are no longer zones of destruction—they are becoming epicentres of economic renewal, social reintegration, and geopolitical significance. The numbers alone are staggering. To date, more than 23 billion Azerbaijani manats, equivalent to $13.5 billion USD, have been allocated for restoration, reconstruction, and development in the liberated territories. But these investments are not just about rebuilding infrastructure...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more