Post-conflict Türkiye eyes economic revival after PKK exit [OPINION]

15 July 2025 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

After nearly five decades of armed insurgency, the PKK has officially ended its armed struggle—a turning point not only for Türkiye, but for the entire region. The symbolic arms-laying ceremony held in Sulaymaniyah under the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, where 30 PKK members—15 women and 15 men—burned their weapons, including Kalashnikovs, RPGs, and other military hardware, signals the beginning of a long-awaited and potentially transformative era. Among them was Besê Hozat, a senior figure and co-chair of the KCK Executive Council.

The move came after a direct call from the PKK’s founding leader, Abdullah Öcalan, and represents the first concrete step toward closing one of the most violent chapters in Türkiye’s modern history. With the guns silenced, attention is now turning to what comes next—politically, economically, and socially.

A window for peace and development

This disarmament opens the door to a new Türkiye, one less burdened by domestic terrorism and more capable of focusing on economic development, reconciliation, and regional diplomacy. As it is often stated, "A Türkiye free from terror." The shift from security-dominated politics to a broader agenda focused on social peace and constructive dialogue marks a significant evolution in national policy.

Türkiye, now free from the internal destabilization that plagued it for decades, stands to gain enormously. Delayed infrastructure, energy, and trade projects are expected to accelerate. As terrorism-related risks decline, foreign investment could increase and credit rating agencies may begin to reassess Türkiye’s economic stability and growth potential more favorably. In effect, the country’s long-tarnished image—colored by years of attacks and political volatility—could transform into that of a secure and promising market.

There’s also the potential for a reversal of the brain drain that has long plagued Türkiye. Skilled professionals who once saw no future at home may now reconsider returning, especially if incentives and support are provided. The perception of Türkiye as a place people leave behind could finally be replaced with a vision of a country where young minds can thrive.

But peace on paper is not peace in practice. The success of this transition hinges squarely on the political process—and on the government’s willingness to engage with legitimate Kurdish political demands. The disarmament is not the end of the story; it is the beginning of a fragile and complex transition from violence to dialogue.

At the heart of the matter lies the Turkish constitution, which still defines every citizen as “Turk” regardless of ethnic or cultural identity. This clause has long been a source of contention, particularly for the Kurdish population, who see it as a denial of their identity. Any discussion of autonomy, quotas, or constitutional amendments will inevitably face stiff opposition from nationalist segments of the political spectrum.

Nevertheless, a real political settlement is not optional; it is essential. Without it, the risk of backsliding into violence remains. The transformation of the PKK from a banned armed organization into a political entity depends on whether legitimate grievances can be addressed within the framework of law and democratic norms. In this context, the role of the DEM (Democracy and Peoples’ Equality Party) becomes critical. Their political maneuvering, outreach, and ability to channel Kurdish aspirations into peaceful reform could define the outcome of this transitional phase.

Regional dynamics

Regional developments, especially in Syria, will also play a pivotal role. If Syrian Kurds are able to reach a stable agreement with the emerging authorities in Damascus, that could ease concerns in Ankara and reduce cross-border tensions. Conversely, instability in northern Syria could once again provide fertile ground for armed groups to resurface, undermining progress made domestically.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has consistently emphasized the need for a new constitution—one that could, theoretically, lay the groundwork for addressing not only the Kurdish issue but also broader governance challenges. If the promise of such reform materializes, Türkiye could emerge as a stronger, more unified republic. But if it stalls, or worse, is derailed by populist nationalism, the consequences could be severe.

The PKK’s disarmament is both a victory for peace and a cautionary milestone. It offers a unique opportunity to build a better, more inclusive Türkiye. But it also demands political maturity, legal reform, and an honest reckoning with the past. The fight may be over, but the work is only just beginning.

The burden of proof now lies with politics. The possibilities are limitless. While the main focus was to enter a transitional phase, it has now occurred. We should praise this progression. However, caution is necessary in all forms.