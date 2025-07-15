Baku climbs in global student city rankings, becomes regional leader

15 July 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Baku has been ranked among the top 150 best cities in the world for students in the newly released 2026 QS Best Student Cities Ranking, marking a significant improvement for Azerbaijan’s capital in international higher education visibility, Azernews reports.

According to the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, Baku ranks 117th out of 150 cities from 58 countries—up nine positions from its previous placement at 126th in 2023. The city was not included in the 2024 and 2025 editions of the global ranking.

The QS ranking, compiled by the world-renowned rating agency Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluates cities based on several indicators important to international students, such as affordability, safety, desirability, employment opportunities, university presence, tolerance, and student feedback.

Baku stands out as the only city from the South Caucasus included in the list. In the broader Central Asia and Caucasus region, Baku holds the second-highest position, following Almaty, Kazakhstan (91st). Other regional entries include Astana (127th) and Bishkek (138th).

The QS Best Student Cities Ranking is seen as a valuable resource for prospective international students seeking high-quality education combined with vibrant urban life. Baku’s return to the list and upward movement underline its growing appeal as an academic and cultural destination.