Samsung and LG to present automotive tech at IAA mobility in Munich

14 July 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are set to showcase their latest innovations at the IAA Mobility 2025 international motor show in Munich this September, marking another milestone in their strategic expansion into the automotive components sector, industry sources confirmed on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

The IAA Mobility 2025, scheduled to take place from September 9-14 in Munich, Germany, will feature Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division alongside its flat-panel display arm, Samsung Display, and its battery division, Samsung SDI. The companies plan to present cutting-edge automotive technologies and solutions to industry leaders.

This marks the second time that Samsung Electronics will participate in the biennial event, which gathers global automakers and component suppliers to showcase the latest advancements in automotive technology. Samsung's participation underscores its growing focus on the automotive sector, which it sees as a key area for future growth.

At the event, Samsung Electronics is expected to highlight its vehicle chip solutions, as well as its advancements in AI-driven technologies designed to enhance vehicle performance and safety. Meanwhile, Samsung Display will showcase its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, which are gaining traction for in-vehicle applications due to their superior clarity and flexibility. Samsung SDI will highlight its cutting-edge battery technologies, specifically designed to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in the European market.

In parallel, LG Electronics will hold a special conference to introduce its business strategy and vision for future mobility, centered around the software-defined vehicle (SDV) concept. As the automotive industry shifts toward greater connectivity and automation, LG aims to position itself at the forefront of the evolving landscape.

LG's presence at the event comes as the company strengthens its position as a major player in the automotive components market. Its extensive portfolio includes in-vehicle infotainment systems, the webOS Auto content platform, and the LG Alphaware mobility software—solutions designed to transform the car into a fully integrated content hub.

"LG Electronics is working with industry-leading partners to reimagine the in-vehicle experience," a company spokesperson said. "We are shifting the car from just a mode of transportation to a dynamic content and entertainment ecosystem, and we aim to lead the evolution of the SDV era."

Both Samsung and LG are not only focusing on hardware but also pushing the boundaries of software, connectivity, and user experience, which could revolutionize how we interact with cars in the coming years.