Baku, Damascus find common ground in a changing Middle East [ANALYSIS]

12 July 2025 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

After years of regional turmoil, political estrangement, and shifting alliances, Azerbaijan and Syria have finally found the time—and the opportunity—to sit across the table and ask a vital question: where do we go from here?

The long-awaited visit of Syrian Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to Baku is far more than a formality. It signals the rebirth of a relationship that had once stagnated under the weight of poor decisions by Syria’s former leadership. It also marks the entry of Azerbaijan into a broader, more proactive Middle East strategy—one that aligns reconstruction with diplomacy, energy with outreach, and quiet influence with tangible development.

This historic meeting comes on the heels of prior engagement between President Ilham Aliyev and President Al-Sharaa at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. That encounter laid the foundation for a renewed diplomatic dialogue, but what’s unfolding now is a strategic realignment. Azerbaijan, having restored its full territorial integrity and adopted a post-victory foreign policy posture, is now exporting more than oil and gas—it is exporting trust, technical experience, and a model of post-conflict reconstruction that has drawn international attention.

Baku’s outreach to Damascus is not an isolated act of goodwill—it is part of a broader regional vision. Over the past two years, Azerbaijan has taken concrete steps to assist Syria’s post-conflict recovery. A delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov visited Syria on the instructions of President Aliyev, assessing where Azerbaijani expertise could contribute—from infrastructure to energy and humanitarian aid. This is development diplomacy in action, one that extends beyond words to boots on the ground, investment plans, and real partnership.

The visit also reflects Azerbaijan’s transformation into a country of global diplomatic weight. No longer constrained to South Caucasus affairs, Baku has emerged as an agile player in Europe, Central Asia, and now increasingly, the Middle East. This expansion isn’t accidental—it is a direct result of President Ilham Aliyev’s assertive yet balanced foreign policy, which prioritizes sovereignty, pragmatism, and respect for international law.

In this evolving partnership, energy cooperation is the most immediate and tangible area of focus. For a war-ravaged Syria facing acute energy shortages, the prospect of Azerbaijani gas is nothing short of strategic. Discussions are already underway to deliver 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas to Syria annually via Türkiye. The Türkiye–Syria pipeline is operational again, and while the Syria–Jordan link remains damaged, its restoration would create a corridor capable of delivering Azerbaijani gas to markets as far as Egypt.

Perhaps, as part of Mr.Al-Sharaa's visit to Azerbaijan, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Memorandum was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy and Chairman of the SOCAR Supervisory Board Mikayil Jabbarov and Syria’s Minister of Energy Mohammed al-Bashir.

Historically, Syria expressed interest in Azerbaijani gas, and in 2009, the two countries even signed an agreement for gas exports. However, global and regional developments derailed the project. Today, with Azerbaijan exporting gas via the TAP pipeline, which runs through Türkiye and near Syria, discussions on energy cooperation could be revived, potentially securing affordable energy supplies for Syria while expanding Azerbaijan’s market reach. In addition, it is also noteworthy to remind that the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has signed an agreement with Union Energy to acquire a 10 percent stake in Israel's Tamar natural gas project, located in the Mediterranean basin. The Tamar natural gas field, discovered in 2009, is situated off the coast of Israel in the Mediterranean Sea. It has been operational since 2013 and holds approximately 389 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves. The project is managed by the US company Chevron. This development suggests that Azerbaijan may have opportunities to cooperate with Syria in the hydrocarbon sector within the region. A revival of this partnership could provide Syria with stable, affordable energy while expanding Azerbaijan’s regional market footprint.

This would bring the number of countries importing Azerbaijani gas to 13, and place Syria not only as a recipient but potentially as a transit hub. At a time when global competition for Azerbaijani gas is growing, this pivot toward the Middle East expands Baku’s export map—and diversifies its geopolitical portfolio. This also coincides with a new regional energy reality: Europe is no longer Azerbaijan’s only premium customer.

Is it possible? Short answer is - definitely.

Through Türkiye. Azerbaijan sells about 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year to the Turkish market via two key pipelines: the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipeline, which links with BOTAŞ’s infrastructure on the Georgian-Turkish border, and the extended South Caucasus Pipeline, which connects to TANAP. A new trilogy of partnership and pipeline, this would allow for a delivery of up to 6 million cubic meters per day—or about 2 billion cubic meters per year—to meet the energy needs of Aleppo and Homs power plants.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s expertise in electricity generation and infrastructure restoration is now part of the conversation. Having pioneered "smart villages," green energy zones, and rapid post-war reconstruction in Garabagh, Azerbaijan is offering more than theoretical advice—it is sharing blueprints that Syria can replicate. Few countries are better positioned to advise on post-conflict revival than one that has lived through war and engineered its own renaissance in less than three years.

But the partnership does not end with bricks and pipelines. Azerbaijan has played a behind-the-scenes role in easing tensions across the Middle East. It has hosted confidential talks, facilitated dialogue between adversaries, and even helped establish hotline diplomacy mechanisms to defuse potential flashpoints between Israel, Türkiye, and Syria. This form of "quiet diplomacy" gives Baku a unique reputation: a country that listens, mediates, and rarely imposes.

Syria, under its transitional government, is signaling its openness to rejoin the international system. President Al-Sharaa’s recognition of Azerbaijan’s transformation—both militarily and diplomatically—is not mere flattery; it reflects a regional consensus that Baku is now a power broker. As Syria looks to rebuild its economy, infrastructure, and image, few partnerships offer more pragmatic value than one with Azerbaijan.

Beyond energy and reconstruction, discussions during the visit included cultural cooperation, education, and humanitarian initiatives. Syria expressed interest in Azerbaijani scholarships, while both sides emphasized the restoration of cultural monuments—an area where Azerbaijan has already achieved remarkable success. This humanitarian angle adds moral depth to what could otherwise be just another transactional alliance.

In many ways, the visit of Syria’s transitional leader is the dawn of a new chapter—not only in bilateral relations but in regional diplomacy. It is a chapter that merges realism with responsibility, energy with empathy, and diplomacy with decisive action.

This partnership could become a model for how post-conflict states can work together, not just to rebuild themselves, but to shape a more stable and interconnected region. In a time of fractured alliances and uncertain futures, the message from Baku to Damascus is clear: we have both been through the fire—now let’s build something that lasts.