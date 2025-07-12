Azernews.Az

Saturday July 12 2025

Transitional President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa concludes visit to Azerbaijan

12 July 2025 18:36 (UTC+04:00)
Transitional President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa concludes visit to Azerbaijan

The working visit of the Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad Al Sharaa, to the Republic of Azerbaijan concluded on July 12, Azernews reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with national flags of both countries, a guard of honor was arranged for the Syrian leader.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa was seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Transitional President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa concludes visit to Azerbaijan - Gallery Image
Transitional President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa concludes visit to Azerbaijan - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more