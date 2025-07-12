Transitional President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa concludes visit to Azerbaijan
The working visit of the Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad Al Sharaa, to the Republic of Azerbaijan concluded on July 12, Azernews reports.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with national flags of both countries, a guard of honor was arranged for the Syrian leader.
Ahmad Al-Sharaa was seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.
