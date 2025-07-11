Tesla unveils plans to introduce grok AI in vehicles

11 July 2025 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Elon Musk has confirmed that his company’s Grok AI will soon be integrated into Tesla vehicles, allowing the electric carmaker to stay competitive with rivals like Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Musk shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, announcing that the rollout of Grok to Tesla cars is expected to take place by next week at the latest. Grok AI, developed by Musk's xAI, was recently unveiled during a livestream event, where Musk also introduced Grok 4, the latest iteration of the AI model.

The integration of Grok AI into Tesla cars marks a significant step in Musk’s broader strategy to challenge tech giants such as Google and OpenAI. The AI will act as an onboard assistant, offering enhanced capabilities for Tesla drivers, potentially transforming the in-car experience through real-time assistance and smarter navigation.

Despite facing controversy over some of Grok’s recent offensive comments on X—including antisemitic remarks—Musk appears undeterred in his plan to embed the AI into Tesla's ecosystem. This development has sparked concerns over the potential impact on Tesla's public image, especially as the AI's reputation is still in the spotlight.

However, the success of the rollout remains uncertain. Tesla owners may also need to pay for access to Grok, with a $30-per-month subscription fee for Grok 4 access through xAI’s platform.

Interestingly, Tesla’s web browser will offer alternative AI options, including Claude by Anthropic, and potentially access to Google’s competing browser, which could soon be available in the cars. This could give drivers more choices for onboard AI assistants, adding an extra layer of competition to the space.