Azercell announces winners of “Azercell CUP 2025” programming competition [PHOTOS]

10 July 2025 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

The final stage of the “Azercell CUP 2025” programming competition, organized by “Azercell Telecom” LLC in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Institute of Education, has successfully concluded.

Nearly 4,000 6th- and 7th-grade students across the country participated in a rigorous three-stage selection process. Based on the results, 162 students advanced to the final round, which was held at the Azerbaijan Technical University. Over three hours, contestants solved five algorithmic problems, using C++ and Python programming languages, and tested their solutions through an automated grading system.

As a result of the automated assessment, 28 students from Baku, Guba, Ganja, Balakan, Sheki, Sumgayit, and Goychay were selected as contest winners. The young programmers have earned the opportunity to join a specialized training program for international informatics Olympiads, set to begin in October 2025.

The “AZERCELL CUP” competition, held by Azercell for the fourth consecutive year, is part of the company’s long-term initiative launched in 2017 to support students preparing for international informatics competitions. These initiatives foster young people’s interest in informatics, programming, and computer science, while contributing to the development of essential skills in these fields.