Azerbaijan notes growth in bus import market

9 July 2025 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan imported 210 buses during the first five months of 2025, marking a sharp increase in both quantity and value compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

The total value of imported buses reached $16,2 mln reflecting a 2.7-fold rise, or $10,3 mln more than the corresponding period of 2024.

In comparison, only 98 buses were imported during January–May 2024, indicating a substantial year-on-year jump of 112 units.

The increase suggests a significant renewal or expansion effort in Azerbaijan’s transportation fleet, possibly aimed at strengthening public transit systems in urban centers or enhancing inter-city connectivity.

The import surge also highlights a growing demand for modernized and more efficient transportation infrastructure, aligning with national strategies to improve mobility and reduce environmental impact through newer, possibly greener vehicles.