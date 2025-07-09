National artist participates in Vevchani-2025 art symposium [PHOTOS]

9 July 2025 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The head of the Togrul Narimanbakov Association, Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova has represented the country at Vevchani-2025 International Art Symposium in North Macedonia, Azernews reports.

Beneath the open sky, with sunlight streaming and birds singing, artists from across the globe crafted paintings inspired by the stunning natural scenery and diverse wildlife around them. The air was filled with the fragrance of lush greenery and blooming flora, making it a perfect setting for creative inspiration.

The symposium was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of North Macedonia. The works created will be exhibited in various regions of North Macedonia and Serbia, introducing new audiences to the unique perspectives of contemporary artists.

Note that Asmar Narimanbayova was born in a family of eminent artists. Her father, Togrul Narimanbayov, was a world-famous Azerbaijani artist, while her mother, Elmira Huseynova, was a sculptor.

Asmar grew up in an atmosphere of love for art, music and literature. She is an artist full of light, a wide and enthusiastic soul.

While creating works in different styles, starting from Fauvism to Impressionism, then from Post-impressionism to Cubism and Expressionism, the artist has found her individual creative manner of the letter, the original colour sensation acting as a dominant composition. She has been characterised for her bold and engaging style.

Colours in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with strong energy.

Narimanbayova's works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.

Her artworks have been successfully demonstrated in many prestigious galleries and museums across Azerbaijan, the USA, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China.

Founded by Asmar Narimanbayova, the Togrul Narimanbayov Association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world.

The association successfully cooperates with leading world organisations.