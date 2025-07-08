Azernews.Az

Bank Melli Iran’s Baku branch posts AZN 3.2mln profit despite 6.2% decline

8 July 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran ended the first half of 2025 with a net profit of 3.225 million manats, marking a 6.2% decrease compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports. From January to June, the bank generated AZN 3.028 million in revenue, up 28.5% year-on-year, while its expenses rose...

