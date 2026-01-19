Foreign ambassadors visit Baku’s Martyrs’ Alley ahead of 20 January anniversary [PHOTOS]

19 January 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Accredited ambassadors from foreign countries visited Martyrs’ Alley in Baku to honor the memory of Azerbaijan’s fallen heroes, Azernews reports.

The diplomats laid flowers on the graves of Azerbaijan’s heroic sons and daughters, paying tribute to their sacrifice.

Tomorrow marks the 36th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy in Azerbaijan.

On January 20, 1990, the country witnessed one of the darkest chapters in its history. In response to territorial claims and aggressive actions by Armenia, backed by elements within the former Soviet leadership, Azerbaijani citizens took to the streets of Baku to demonstrate their steadfast opposition. The Soviet army’s deployment of military units against unarmed civilians resulted in a tragic massacre.

On that fateful day, courageous Azerbaijani men and women, placing the freedom, honor, and dignity of their nation above all else, lost their lives and attained the highest honor of martyrdom. Their bravery is forever enshrined in Azerbaijan’s history as a symbol of resistance and patriotism.