Red line for Iran: President links threat to Khamenei with nationwide unrest

19 January 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that any attack on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be treated as a declaration of full-scale war against the Islamic Republic, Azernews reports.

In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian said that many of the hardships faced by the Iranian people are the result of long-standing hostility and what he described as inhumane sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies. He stressed that an attack on the Supreme Leader would represent one of the gravest provocations against Iran.

The warning comes amid escalating domestic unrest across the country. Nationwide protests erupted on December 28, 2025, following a sharp economic downturn and a rapid decline in the value of the Iranian rial. Demonstrations quickly spread to major cities, evolving into one of the largest anti-government protest movements since 1979.

Protesters have voiced anger over soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and deteriorating living conditions, while calling for systemic political and economic reforms.

Authorities have responded with a sweeping security crackdown, including the use of live ammunition, mass arrests, and strict communication restrictions that have severely limited media coverage and internet access. The response has drawn growing international concern.

Human rights groups and international organisations report widespread use of unlawful force against largely peaceful demonstrators, documenting numerous injuries, arrests, deaths, and serious violations of civil liberties as unrest continues across Iran.