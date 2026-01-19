Azerbaijan records over 217,000 foreign registration applications in 2025

19 January 2026 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

In 2025, Azerbaijan recorded 217,779 applications for the registration of foreigners and stateless persons at their place of residence, Azernews reports via the State Migration Service (SMS). During the same period, there were 80,691 applications for obtaining and extending residence permits, and 1,248 applications related to citizenship issues.

To put these figures in perspective with earlier years:

2024: The State Migration Service received 378,307 registration applications from foreigners and stateless persons for their place of stay, a significantly higher count than in 2025. In that year, there were also 77,334 applications for residence permits.

2023: According to broader official reporting, the total number of requests to the SMS across all migration categories, including registration, residence permits, work permits, citizenship, readmission and other matters, reached 599,500 in 2024, which was a slight decline from 2023, indicating that the overall migration service workload in 2023 was higher than in 2024. As of the end of 2024, the number of foreigners legally residing in Azerbaijan increased by 11.4% compared with 2023, underscoring larger migrant activity that year.

2022: While detailed breakdowns for 2022 are not published in the same format, the 2024 Cabinet report notes that e-appeals to the SMS in 2024, covering registration, residence and work permits plus other services, totaled 147,800, and the overall migration workload in 2024 decreased slightly compared with 2023, suggesting that 2022 figures were below 2023 levels.