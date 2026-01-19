President Ilham Aliyev meets with senior official at Vestas Wind Systems in Davos [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Morten Dyrholm, Group Senior Vice President for Marketing, Communications, Sustainability, and Public Affairs at Vestas Wind Systems, in Davos.
During the conversation, discussions focused on the company’s operations in Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy, particularly wind energy. They noted that there are good opportunities to expand the existing cooperation.
Azerbaijan was highlighted as an attractive destination for foreign investors, with the parties hailing the favorable investment and business environment in the country.
The meeting included an exchange of views on matters of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vestas Wind Systems.
