German military withdraws abruptly from Greenland amid rising US–Europe tensions

Germany’s armed forces, the Bundeswehr, have begun an urgent withdrawal from Greenland, according to a report by official German news sources.

Early on Sunday morning, 15 German soldiers and officers, led by Admiral Stefan Pauli, were ordered by authorities in Berlin to leave the island immediately. The group is currently at Nuuk Airport and is scheduled to depart on an Icelandair flight.

Sources told reliable sources that the advance team was given no explanation for the sudden decision. All planned activities on the ground have reportedly been cancelled, and no official statements have been issued by the German Ministry of Defence. The withdrawal is said to be taking place under conditions of strict confidentiality.

The Bundeswehr had arrived in Greenland on Friday and was initially expected to remain on the island for a longer deployment.

US President Donald Trump recently threatened to impose additional import tariffs on several European countries over Greenland. In a statement published on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the United States would introduce 10 per cent tariffs on imports from the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden starting on 1 February, unless agreements are reached on what he described as the “full and complete acquisition” of Greenland. He added that the tariff rate would rise to 25 per cent from 1 June.

Trump also criticised European plans to deploy forces to Greenland, warning that such moves constitute a “very dangerous game”.

Neither the German government nor NATO officials have commented publicly on the reported withdrawal.