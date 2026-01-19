Iran to restore internet access to normal by end of week

19 January 2026 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Internet access in Iran is expected to return to normal by the end of the week, according to the country’s vice president.

Azernews reports that Iran’s Vice President Hossein Afshin made the statement on Sunday, January 19, during a press conference in Tehran.

Afshin said the country’s internet network is being restored gradually and that existing restrictions will be lifted in the near future. He noted that earlier, amid ongoing instability, authorities had planned to provide major companies with internet access via “static IP” services to ensure that their operations were not disrupted.

The vice president emphasized that, within the digital economy development model, simply connecting companies to the network is not sufficient. He stressed that the continuity of business activities also depends on customers and users having access to the internet.

It should be noted that protests have erupted in Iran since late December following a sharp depreciation of the national currency, the rial, against foreign currencies, as well as soaring inflation and other economic challenges. Reports indicate that there have been fatalities and injuries during the protests, although no official figures have been released.