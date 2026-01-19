19 January 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

In recent weeks, certain narratives have questioned the origin of Azerbaijani gas exported to Europe, suggesting a dependence on Turkmen or Russian supplies and implying undisclosed arrangements with the European Union. These claims are unfounded. Azerbaijan’s gas exports under the Southern Gas Corridor are sourced exclusively from domestic fields, and no Russian or other foreign gas is transported to EU markets via Azerbaijan.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which comprises the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is physically connected only to Azerbaijani gas fields, primarily Shah Deniz. There is no operational or technical link that would allow Russian gas to enter this export route. Officials from the European Commission, as well as Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR), have consistently confirmed that the Corridor transports exclusively Azerbaijani gas.

In terms of volumes, in 2024, Azerbaijan exported over 12 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to EU markets through the Southern Gas Corridor, representing roughly 4% of total EU gas imports. Overall, Azerbaijani production exceeds these export volumes, while Russian gas imports to Azerbaijan for domestic consumption remained below 1 bcm in 2023 and reportedly decreased further in 2024–2025. Even if all imported Russian gas were hypothetically redirected, which is not the case, the volume is negligible compared with Azerbaijani exports.

From a technical standpoint, the Southern Gas Corridor is designed exclusively to connect Azerbaijani production to Europe via Georgia, Turkiye, and Italy. No infrastructure exists under normal operating conditions to allow foreign gas, including Russian supplies, into this system. Exports in 2025 remained broadly consistent, at approximately 12.8 bcm, with new agreements expanding deliveries to countries such as Germany and Austria. Plans aim to increase annual exports to 16–20 bcm by 2027, depending on demand and infrastructure expansion.

Despite rigorous oversight by the European Union and the European Parliament, external actors occasionally attempt to generate attention through sensational claims or misinformation. Some journalists have published speculative content suggesting that Azerbaijani gas exports are tied to Russian supplies. These claims are not supported by evidence.

Official data and independent verification clearly demonstrate that Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe are independent and transparent, reflecting both the technical reality of the Southern Gas Corridor and the international agreements underpinning its operations. Reporting facts accurately is essential to uphold objective journalism and to safeguard the national interest of Azerbaijan.

Criticism is the cornerstone of progress, yet today there are few who can distinguish between objective critique and bias. In journalism, critical approaches are measured against specific standards, and where prejudice and falsehood prevail, arguments are either diminished or the writer’s credibility is undermined. In a period when Azerbaijan is viewed with sharp scrutiny, the narrative that Baku exports Russian gas to the European Union sounds nothing short of absurd. The ability to captivate public attention with such fabrications is a skill that, regrettably, thrives only among the black PR practitioners who have cultivated “journalism” within networks akin to illegal groups.